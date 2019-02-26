Paulina Gretzky Dominated Instagram While Dustin Johnson Did the Same at the WGC-Mexico Championship

While Dustin Johnson was dominating in Mexico City at the WGC-Mexico Championship – he won by seven strokes over Rory McIlroy who was five strokes ahead of the rest of the field – his other half, Paulina Gretzky is back to dominating the world of Instagram.

Related Paulina Gretzky Appears to Have Deleted all Dustin Johnson Pics from Her Instagram

Gretzky and friend Kristina Melnichenko shared pictures on their stories of a photo shoot for … well, it’s not important.

After Johnson won the WGC-Mexico Championship, he received a congratulatory Tweet from president Donald Trump.

Congratulations to @DJohnsonPGA on his 20th PGA Tour WIN. Not only is Dustin a truly great golfer, he is a wonderful guy. Big year ahead for Dustin! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

Here’s a few more pictures from the shoot.

More pics of Paulina on the next page …