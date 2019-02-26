Paulina Gretzky Dominated Instagram While Dustin Johnson Did the Same at the WGC-Mexico Championship

While Dustin Johnson was dominating in Mexico City at the WGC-Mexico Championship – he won by seven strokes over Rory McIlroy who was five strokes ahead of the rest of the field – his other half, Paulina Gretzky is back to dominating the world of Instagram.
Gretzky and friend Kristina Melnichenko shared pictures on their stories of a photo shoot for … well, it’s not important.
After Johnson won the WGC-Mexico Championship, he received a congratulatory Tweet from president Donald Trump.
Here’s a few more pictures from the shoot.
More pics of Paulina on the next page …
Comments