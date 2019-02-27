Honda Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: No Tiger Woods at PGA National this Year

We’ve moved on from the West Coast swing of the PGA Tour season and have finally arrived in Florida after a stop in Mexico City for the WGC-Mexico Championship last week that was won by Dustin Johnson.

This week, the Tour heads to PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens for the Honda Classic. While there are several notable names in the field, one that usually appears at this event is notably missing, Tiger Woods.

Woods had to decide on what to participate in ahead of the Masters without wearing himself out with seven straight tournaments. Woods played in the Genesis Open and WGC-Mexico Championship in back-to-back weeks and then had to decide whether he wanted to skip the Honda Classic because the Arnold Palmer Invitational – which he’s won eight times – immediately follows it and that is immediately followed by the Players Championship, Valspar Championship – Woods finished second last year, and WGC-Match Play. The only reasonable spot to skip for Woods ahead of a trip to Augusta is the Valero Texas Open, which is the week before the Masters after the Tour revamped the schedule.

Don’t worry though, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, and Sergio Garcia are all in the field this week as the top favorites.

Where: PGA National Resort & Spa (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Defending champion: Justin Thomas (8 under/playoff)

Purse: $6,800,000 ($1,224,000/winner)

Odds

Justin Thomas +475 Rickie Fowler +1000 Brooks Koepka +1200 Adam Scott +1400 Sergio Garcia +1600 Gary Woodland +1800 Webb Simpson +2000 Cameron Smith +2200 Billy Horschel +3000 Daniel Berger +3300

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC Sunday 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC

Tee Times

Tee. No. 1

6:45 AM – Robert Streb, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch

6:55 AM – Bud Cauley, Morgan Hoffmann, Shawn Stefani

7:05 AM – J.J. Henry, Danny Lee, Matt Wallace

7:15 AM – Satoshi Kodaira, Kyle Stanley, Zach Johnson

7:25 AM – Grayson Murray, Hudson Swafford, Rod Pampling

7:35 AM – Mackenzie Hughes, Cody Gribble, Jim Furyk

7:45 AM – Martin Trainer, Jonas Blixt, Russell Henley

7:55 AM – Jason Kokrak, Brandon Hagy, Blayne Barber

8:05 AM – Charl Schwartzel, Ben Crane, Anirban Lahiri

8:15 AM – Brian Stuard, John Huh, Scott Langley

8:25 AM – Dylan Frittelli, Wyndham Clark, Drew Nesbitt

8:35 AM – Max Homa, Sam Burns, Curtis Luck

11:35 AM – Harris English, Rory Sabbatini, Roberto Castro

11:45 AM – Alex Cejka, Ryan Palmer, Cameron Tringale

11:55 AM – Graeme McDowell, Chesson Hadley, J.T. Poston

12:05 PM – Austin Cook, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman

12:15 PM – Kevin Tway, Andrew Landry, Brice Garnett

12:25 PM – Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer

12:35 PM – Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel

12:45 PM – Peter Malnati, Matt Jones, Keith Mitchell

12:55 PM – Michael Thompson, Sam Saunders, Trey Mullinax

1:05 PM – Stephan Jaeger, Kyle Jones, Lucas Bjerregaard

1:15 PM – Denny McCarthy, Julián Etulain, Kramer Hickok

1:25 PM – Adam Svensson, Sepp Straka, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tee No. 10

6:45 AM – Sung Kang, Kelly Kraft, Seamus Power

6:55 AM – Hunter Mahan, Johnson Wagner, C.T. Pan

7:05 AM – Byeong Hun An, Alex Prugh, Tyler Duncan

7:15 AM – Ryan Armour, Emiliano Grillo, Vijay Singh

7:25 AM – Chris Stroud, D.A. Points, Stewart Cink

7:35 AM – Adam Scott, Ernie Els, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7:45 AM – Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Jhonattan Vegas

7:55 AM – Luke List, Patrick Rodgers, Alex Noren

8:05 AM – Bill Haas, Nick Taylor, Ryan Blaum

8:15 AM – Ben Silverman, Anders Albertson, Jim Knous

8:25 AM – Sebastián Muñoz, Seth Reeves, Hank Lebioda

8:35 AM – Adam Schenk, José de Jesús Rodríguez, Erik Compton

11:35 AM – Nick Watney, Ollie Schniederjans, Sungjae Im

11:45 AM – Bronson Burgoon, Joel Dahmen, Brandon Harkins

11:55 AM – Vaughn Taylor, Freddie Jacobson, Tom Hoge

12:05 PM – Adam Long, Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith

12:15 PM – Patton Kizzire, Russell Knox, Jim Herman

12:25 PM – Scott Piercy, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker

12:35 PM – Kevin Streelman, Brian Gay, Richy Werenski

12:45 PM – Scott Brown, Peter Uihlein, Joaquin Niemann

12:55 PM – Chris Kirk, Lucas Glover, Whee Kim

1:05 PM – Roger Sloan, Cameron Davis, David Pastore

1:15 PM – Chase Wright, Joey Garber, Austen Truslow

1:25 PM – Carlos Ortiz, Roberto Díaz, Andrew Filbert

My Pick

I was off by one spot last week with Rory McIlroy thanks to Dustin Johnson going scorched Earth on the field. That would have been my third correct pick this season, which I believe is pretty good.

Anyways, this week I’m going with Adam Scott.

Scott has yet to win on Tour this season, however, he did finish second at the Farmers Insurance Open and then tied for seventh at the Genesis Open. Scott won this event in 2016 and currently ranks 18th in strokes gained putting and 19th in strokes gained total. He is also rested, whereas Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler are not.

Scott finished T13 last season at PGA National and T14 in 2017.

It’s a great course for him, and he’s seen enough success here to give him a look.