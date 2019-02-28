Kyler Murray Will Be Shortest First Round QB in over Sixty Years, But He's Not as Short as Some Thought

Kyler Murray’s numbers are in and our long national nightmare is over. There were some whispers that he could be as short as 5’8″ but we can now confirm that Kyler Murray is checking in at 5’10” (and 1/8″), and his hand size, as his camp suspected, is at 9 1/2″.

If Murray is a first round pick, as seems like a certainty at this point, he would be the shortest quarterback drafted in the first round since 1953, when Ted Marchibroda (also 5’10”) was selected fifth overall (and became more famous as a coach). But, it’s not as short as it could have been. Russell Wilson is listed at 5’11”, Seneca Wallace was a competent backup at 5’11”, and Doug Flutie and Pat Haden had success in the NFL. So he’s at least in a range where quarterbacks have had some success, and with his other skills and in a system that plays to his strengths, can make an impact.