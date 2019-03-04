PM Roundup: Kate Beckinsale; Luke Perry Dies; What Are The Suns Up To?

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is insanely happy it doesn’t live in the Midwest anymore.

Kate and Pete not hiding it: Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson have been rumored to be dating for a few weeks but they confirmed their relationship Sunday night by making out at a New York Rangers game.

RIP Luke Perry: Luke Perry has passed away at 52 years old. The veteran actor suffered a stroke last week and was never able to recover. His current show, “Riverdale” has shut down production as a result of his passing.

Suns burned out?: So what exactly are the Phoenix Suns doing? No one can figure out the team’s direction after years of rebuilding.

