Justin Thomas Complains About New Rules on Twitter, USGA Responds and Backtracks

PGA Tour players have been complaining about the new rules put in place by the USGA and R&A all season. They’ve made comments on social media and to the press in the media room.

Last week, during the Honda Classic, Justin Thomas took a shot at the USGA on Twitter:

Totally agree… I more so say things in hopes that the USGA starts communicating with the current players to better the game and the sport. The rules are rules, no getting past that. Just hoping going forward, communication is had and ALL GOLFERS benefit from any changes 👌🏽 https://t.co/86TE7L8AnR — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) March 2, 2019

This prompted a very unusual reply from golf’s US governing body:

Justin, we need to talk. You’ve cancelled every meeting we’ve planned with you, but we are reaching out again. We were at the first 5 events, and tournaments last year, and your tour has had a seat at the table for 7 years. We’d love nothing more than to give you a seat. Call us. — USGA PR (@USGA_PR) March 2, 2019

And now they appear to have backtracked from that response:

Justin, thanks for connecting with us offline. We look forward to meeting with you and talking through these issues. It's clear we both want to do what's right by the game. — USGA PR (@USGA_PR) March 3, 2019

After further and more direct conversations with @JustinThomas34, we realize he did not avoid a discussion with the USGA nor cancel any meetings. We value his and all players’ opinions and are committed to a productive dialogue as the golf world adjusts to the modernized rules. — USGA PR (@USGA_PR) March 5, 2019

What is going on here?

Thomas, as well as others – Rickie Fowler, have expressed their disdain for many of the changes, but these changes really shouldn’t be affecting their games enough that they are complaining, or should I say, whining, on social media constantly.

However, the USGA didn’t really handle the situation with Thomas’ tweet very well.

Hopefully, and this is a long shot, the players will stop whining and attempt to embrace the new rules and the USGA will act like a real governing body and start penalizing real issues like pace of play.