Golf USA Today Sports

Justin Thomas Complains About New Rules on Twitter, USGA Responds and Backtracks

Justin Thomas Complains About New Rules on Twitter, USGA Responds and Backtracks

Golf

Justin Thomas Complains About New Rules on Twitter, USGA Responds and Backtracks

By 11 minutes ago

By: |

PGA Tour players have been complaining about the new rules put in place by the USGA and R&A all season. They’ve made comments on social media and to the press in the media room.

Last week, during the Honda Classic, Justin Thomas took a shot at the USGA on Twitter:

This prompted a very unusual reply from golf’s US governing body:

And now they appear to have backtracked from that response:

What is going on here?

Thomas, as well as others – Rickie Fowler, have expressed their disdain for many of the changes, but these changes really shouldn’t be affecting their games enough that they are complaining, or should I say, whining, on social media constantly.

However, the USGA didn’t really handle the situation with Thomas’ tweet very well.

Hopefully, and this is a long shot, the players will stop whining and attempt to embrace the new rules and the USGA will act like a real governing body and start penalizing real issues like pace of play.

, , , Golf

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home