Justin Thomas Complains About New Rules on Twitter, USGA Responds and Backtracks

PGA Tour players have been complaining about the new rules put in place by the USGA and R&A all season. They’ve made comments on social media and to the press in the media room.
Last week, during the Honda Classic, Justin Thomas took a shot at the USGA on Twitter:
This prompted a very unusual reply from golf’s US governing body:
And now they appear to have backtracked from that response:
What is going on here?
Thomas, as well as others – Rickie Fowler, have expressed their disdain for many of the changes, but these changes really shouldn’t be affecting their games enough that they are complaining, or should I say, whining, on social media constantly.
However, the USGA didn’t really handle the situation with Thomas’ tweet very well.
Hopefully, and this is a long shot, the players will stop whining and attempt to embrace the new rules and the USGA will act like a real governing body and start penalizing real issues like pace of play.
