The 20 Best NFL Free Agents

Free agency starts next Wednesday, and you will start hearing names emerge in the days leading up to the official opening. Here is our assessment of the biggest names you will need to monitor.

1. Le’Veon Bell, RB

When last seen at the end of the 2017 season, Le'Veon Bell was one of the most effective players in the NFL. A running back that is an excellent pass catcher is immensely valuable to NFL teams in 2019. Some age and rust concerns come with Bell, but he should have no shortage of options.

2. Nick Foles, QB

No one player on the market can have the impact on a team that Nick Foles can. The former Super Bowl MVP is an above average starter on the right team with the right coach. All eyes point to Foles as the next quarterback of the Jaguars.

3. Landon Collins, S

At just 25-years-old, Landon Collins comes with major upside at the safety position. A team like the Packers could really benefit from adding Collins, who should have several bidders. The Giants may easily regret not using the franchise tag on Collins come midseason.

4. Trey Flowers, DE

It is always a risk bringing in a player that is used to Bill Belichick’s defense. With that said, Flowers has the skill set that projects to be a major upgrade on the edges for most of the teams in need.

5. Trent Brown, OT

The other top former Patriot on the market is Trent Brown. He also is the best free agent offensive lineman and better than what most teams have at the position. Any team in the process of rebuilding their offensive line will be an option for Brown.