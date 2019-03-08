PM Roundup: Brie Larson; Will Wade Suspended; Michael Bennett Traded To Patriots

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, worries that robot umpires will rise up and take over if we give them too much power.

Brie and the Captain are here: “Captain Marvel” is opening this weekend and Brie Larson’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting excellent reviews.

LSU suspends Wade: LSU has suspended head basketball coach Will Wade indefinitely after he was caught on FBI wiretaps discussing an “offer” to a recruit.

Bennett expects trade to Pats: Michael Bennett expects the Philadelphia Eagles to trade him to the New England Patriots. In fact, the deal is in the process of being agreed to right now. The Eagles will reportedly receive draft compensation in return.

Tweet of the Day:

Said it before, and I'll say it again: She's the greatest living American athlete. https://t.co/LpodcnYZXk — Gabe (@McDIU05) March 8, 2019

