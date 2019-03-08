PM Roundup: Brie Larson; Will Wade Suspended; Michael Bennett Traded To Patriots

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, worries that robot umpires will rise up and take over if we give them too much power.
Brie and the Captain are here: “Captain Marvel” is opening this weekend and Brie Larson’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting excellent reviews.
I will never forget tonight. It was a dream come true to wear a custom @rodarte dress made with so much love by my sisters @kateandlauramulleavy – they have inspired me over and over to be the best artist I can be. Thank you Kate. Thank you Laura. I love you so much! I’ve got all the feelings. I’m grateful to everyone I met this evening. Thank you to our cast! And crew! The fans and amazing cosplayers! The service women and men from the military! And a special thank you to @afthunderbirds for the flyover! I know it wasn’t just for the film, but for Cajun – the big cat!!! Running out of words to express my gratitude. Higher further faster baby!
LSU suspends Wade: LSU has suspended head basketball coach Will Wade indefinitely after he was caught on FBI wiretaps discussing an “offer” to a recruit.
Bennett expects trade to Pats: Michael Bennett expects the Philadelphia Eagles to trade him to the New England Patriots. In fact, the deal is in the process of being agreed to right now. The Eagles will reportedly receive draft compensation in return.
