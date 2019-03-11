Conor McGregor Arrested for Allegedly Smashing a Fan's Phone

TMZ is reporting Conor McGregor has been arrested for allegedly smashing a fan’s phone in Miami Beach.

“According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, at around 5 AM Monday, the owner of the phone was walking out of the hotel at the same time as Conor and as the fan attempted to take a photo, Conor slapped the victim’s phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the ground. McGregor then allegedly stomped on the phone several times, damaging it.

According to cops, McGregor then picked up the phone and walked away with it.”