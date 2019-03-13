VIDEO: SportsCenter Came to a Halt While Adam Schefter Tweeted Out Le'Veon Bell News

Adam Schefter, who works harder than everyone else and likely had a full workout in the books by 5 a.m. this morning, was on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt after the Le’Veon Bell-New York Jets news broke. Immediately after saying everyone was waiting to see the terms of the deal, Schefter received a phone call and got the terms of the deal. The man is a machine.

Then, things — as they say in the television industry — ground to a complete halt as the reporter dutifully tweeted out the news while Van Pelt and trusty Stanford Steve vamped.

Le’Veon Bell: 4 years, $52.5 million with the Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Just two guys at the top of their craft, doing what they do. No one should be surprised Schefter can multi-task with such ease and confidence. And it’s a good thing he can. People NEED THOSE TERMS. Imagine if we had to wait for those terms.

Awkward television is good television. People love to see the sausage being made. Perhaps more of these live look-ins will grace our screens in the futue.