Conor McGregor was arrested on Monday after allegedly slapping a phone out of the hands of a fan trying to take a picture. He then allegedly stomped on it, damaged it, and walked away with it. TMZ now has footage of the incident that led to the MMA superstar being booked for robbery and criminal mischief over $1,000.

It is hard to imagine, even in the fight game where this stuff sells, that this incident won’t cause some headaches for McGregor.