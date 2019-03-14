5 Biggest Winners From NFL Free Agency

The biggest names of this year’s NFL free agency class have made their decisions. Here is a breakdown of the five biggest winners:

Green Bay Packers

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: during free agency the Packers were … wait, they were actually active? General manager Brian Gutekunst busily improved the team’s defense immensely.

Za'Darius Smith provides much-needed pass-rushing help and comes with significant upside. Both safety Adrian Amos and linebacker Preston Smith project to be upgrades on a defense that just can’t seem to get things right.

Those additions do not — and will never — make up for missing out on trading for Khalil Mack last year, but the Packers are having a good offseason thus far.