PM Roundup: Barbara Palvin; Ryan Tannehill Traded To Titans; Kareem Hunt Suspended Eight Games

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is wishing you all a calm ass Friday because this week has been insane.
Babs is an angel: Barbara Palvin has become the newest Victoria’s Secret Angel. She called the moment the “ultimate career high.”
Tannehill to the Titans: The Miami Dolphins traded Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans on Friday. Miami will receive a fourth-round pick in 2020 and a seventh-rounder in 2019, while sending Tannehill and a 2019 sixth-round pick to the Titans. While he never established himself as a great starter, Tannehill should be an excellent backup quarterback for Marcus Mariota.
Hunt suspended eight games: Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has been suspended eight games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
