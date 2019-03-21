NCAA Tournament Ticket Prices: Ja Morant vs. Markus Howard Is the Hottest Seat of the First Round

One of if not the most wonderful times of the year truly kicks off in earnest today when the NCAA Tournament tips off! Wall to wall hoops for the next four days. Make sure you carve out special time at a sports bar or sportsbook and soak it all in! If you are a fan of the teams or live in one of the markets hosting the Tourney, it’s an interesting proposition of whether to go.

The ticket reseller Vivid Seats made an infographic (scrolled down the page of the link) illustrating the median listed ticket price for all of the games. The two hottest tickets as of Wednesday afternoon are Marquette vs. Murray State, featuring the phenomenal Ja Morant vs. Markus Howard matchup, in Hartford and Cincinnati playing in Columbus. Here’s the prices from top to bottom:

Florida State vs. Vermont and Marquette vs. Murray State (Hartford, CT): $219

Cincinnati vs. Iowa, Tennessee vs. Colgate (Columbus, OH): $198.50

Louisville vs. Minnesota, Michigan State vs. Bradley (Des Moines, IA): $173.24

Duke vs. NC Central, VCU vs. UCF (Columbia, SC): $145

Villanova vs. St. Mary’s, Purdue vs. Old Dominion (Hartford, CT) $129.48

Kansas State vs. UC Irvine, Wisconsin vs. Oregon (San Jose, CA): $122

Utah State vs. Washington, North Carolina vs. Iona (Columbus, OH): $121.96

Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian, Wofford vs. Seton Hall (Jacksonville, FL): $99

Georgia State vs. Houston, Ohio State vs. Iowa State (Tulsa, OK): $77

Nevada vs. Florida, Michigan vs. Montana (Des Moines, IA): $75

Gonzaga vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, Syracuse vs. Baylor (Salt Lake City, UT): $69.50

LSU vs. Yale, Maryland vs. Belmont (Jacksonville, FL): $59.08

Mississippi St. vs. Liberty, Virginia Tech vs. St. Louis (San Jose, CA): $57

Northern Kentucky vs. Texas Tech, Arizona State vs. Buffalo (Tulsa, OK): $53

Auburn vs. New Mexico State, Kansas vs. Northeastern (Salt Lake City, UT): $45

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma, Virginia vs. Gardner-Webb (Columbia, SC): $35