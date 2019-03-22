Draymond Green Provides Perspective on Tom Izzo Yelling at Aaron Henry

Tom Izzo yelling at Aaron Henry on Thursday was a flashpoint moment, an avatar for everyone on either side of the issue to signal what he or she thinks about that brand of coaching. Henry’s teammates separating the coach from him provided a visual element that made it seem like Izzo may have gone a little too far, but even still nobody has confused this moment with Bob Knight choking a player.

This afternoon, Draymond Green, who was yelled at a time or two by Izzo during his tenure at Michigan State, has weighed in on the conversation with a series of tweets:

Just an FYI. Being in those huddles for years. Cassius and Matt grabbed Iz so he could shut up and move on… after a while you’re just ready for him to draw up the play. Just giving perspective from someone who’s been apart of those huddles. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 22, 2019

And the reason he wouldn’t stop is because Aaron Henry kept talking. However, what the world doesn’t know is that Iz loves the kid who will challenge him back more than anything! So there’s some insight For you all!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 22, 2019

So, Young Fella keep standing up for yourself and don’t back down. And Iz keep leading the program! We on a mission. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 22, 2019

A number of Izzo’s other notable former players have also come to his defense. And by the way, here’s Izzo in an interview with Michael Smith and Jemele Hill in 2017 affirming that Draymond did indeed yell back at him during their time together:

If Michigan State and Duke both advance far enough to face each other in the Elite Eight, this whole saga will be a distant memory.