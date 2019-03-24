Bre Tiesi: Johnny Manziel Vows Were Broken

Bre Tiesi, Johnny Manziel’s wife, pulled all photos of them together on Instagram earlier this week. It’s never good news when that happens, and Tiesi has provided slightly more clarification in the comments of a recent IG photo.

Tiesi appears to have deleted these comments; however, they were preserved in screengrabs by both The Spun and TMZ. In one of them, she replied to a comment by saying, “u been married? U been betrayed? I don’t do betrayal for a person I was devoted to period. Vows were broken f— money and f— u and every other loser on here.”

In his football career, Manziel recently landed on the Memphis Express in the AAF; his head coach Mike Singletary told the Chicago Tribune that he would not “baby” the quarterback.