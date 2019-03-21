Bre Tiesi, Johnny Manziel's Wife, Removed All Pictures Of Him and Changed Her Name On Instagram
Bre Tiesi, Johnny Manziel's Wife, Removed All Pictures Of Him and Changed Her Name On Instagram
133
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: Ryan Phillips |
1 hour ago
Bre Tiesi has removed all photos of husband Johnny Manziel on her Instagram and has changed her last name on the site.
Barstool Sports noticed it, and Manziel’s Instagram is also gone. Her profile page just lists her as Bre Tiesi instead of Bre Tiesi Manziel. Obviously, we don’t know if they’re divorced or broken up, but it certainly doesn’t look good.
That said, Paulina Gretzky did the same thing to Dustin Johnson a few months ago, but they seem to have come back strong.
Manziel recently signed with the Memphis Express of the AAF.
Tiesi is an Instagram model with 369,000 followers. She’s fun to follow. Check her out below and on the next few pages.
Bre Tiesi, Commentary, Johnny Manziel, Memphis Express, Paulina Gretzky, WAGs, NFL
133
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More NFL
Latest Leads
36m
A tradition unlike any other.
59m
Are they dating or friends?
1hr
Becky Lynch; John Calipari wants to retire at Kentucky; Le’Veon Bell is all-in on himself and more.
3hr
There is some crying in baseball as Ichiro leaves the field for the final time
3hr
Good to know.
5hr
End of a long era.
5hr
Almost the weekend!
19hr
Not great timing.
21hr
Quite a video.
Comments