How to Watch the Rich Eisen Show on B/R Live

The Rich Eisen Show will be moving to B/R Live Tuesday morning. Like with the Dan Patrick Show, it will remain on Audience but can now be streamed on BRLive.com and the B/R Live app. The noon-3 p.m. ET radio simulcast can be seen for free.

B/R Live is available on devices such as iPhones, Androids, web browsers, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

Here is how you can watch the Dan Patrick Show on B/R Live

Nothing will be changing on the audio side for the NFL Network veteran. The Rich Eisen Show is heard on Fox Sports Radio and the show’s podcast is available across various platforms.

Bleacher Report is will be adding the interview show Take It There with Taylor Rooks in April.