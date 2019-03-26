PM Roundup: Jana Kramer; Robert Griffin III Sued By Agent; Michael Avenatti Declares Innocence In Nike Extortion Case

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is fully on board the Zion Williamson train. Mostly because it doesn’t want to get in the way of the damn thing.

Jana discusses husband’s relapse: Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, have now publicly discussed his “massive” sex addiction relapse on their podcast. The couple seems solidly back together now but they had separated while he went to rehab.

RGIII sued: Robert Griffin III is being sued by his ex-angent for $650,000. Ben Dogra is suing RGIII because he hasn’t paid his 15 percent share of marketing and endorsement deals.

Avenatti says he’s innocent: Michael Avenatti declared his innocence at his Tuesday arraignment hearing. Avenatti is accused of trying to extort Nike for $20 million.

Tweet of the Day:

Utah fans give Jimmer a standing ovation 👏 pic.twitter.com/baLVi8RWq5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Everything Keeps Coming Up Tony Romo

Jacob deGrom’s Contract Extension Was Mets Way of Saying Thanks

Biggest Winners From The First Weekend of the 2019 NCAA Tournament

The Clippers are the No-Brainer Choice for Kevin Durant this Summer

Around the Sports Internet:

The 2019 baseball season’s must-watch storylines

NFL free agency grades

Power ranking the Sweet 16 teams

Baseball has suspended Giants CEO Larry Baer until July 1

Song of the Day: