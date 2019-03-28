Dan Patrick Show Gets New Man Cave, Faces Immense Pressure

The Dan Patrick Show not only has a new home on B/R Live, but is literally getting a new home. Dan and the Danettes are getting a new man cave next week, as they announced yesterday. While in most cases a new studio is exciting news, this one can be defined as bittersweet. Take a look for yourself:

ICYMI, we've got big news: a new DP Show Man Cave is currently under construction! pic.twitter.com/YReDu0Y4Oy — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 27, 2019

The fact of the matter is, the Dan Patrick Show has long had the best studio in the business. Based in Milford, the man cave was built like the dream of every sports fan. As shown during the broadcasts, it included some historic sports memorabilia, a basketball hoop, a golf simulator, and five friends talking sports.

According to Patch.com, the new home is almost four times larger.

On a more serious note, here is the ranking of the five coolest studios in sports media as of March 28, 2019:

Dan Patrick Show

Rich Eisen Show

Pardon the Interruption

Get Up

First Take

Yep, big pressure on DP’s new studio.