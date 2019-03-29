10 Extreme Overreactions After MLB Opening Day

Game 1 of 162 is in the books for most Major League Baseball teams. Clearly, that’s enough of a sample size to make draw some conclusions about how the rest of the season will play out.

The Mets Are World Series Contenders

Jacob deGrom was dominant, Robinson Cano hit a home run, the Mets bullpen didn’t collapse, and they beat one of the best pitchers in baseball (Max Scherzer) on the road. If that’s not World-Series material, I don’t know what is.

Christian Yelich Will Win Back-to-Back MVPs

Yelich hit a three-run bomb on Opening Day to lead the Brewers to a 5-4 win over the Cardinals. He also had two walks. That puts him on pace for 162 HR, 486 RBI, and a .500 batting average. Might as well give him the hardware now.

The Yankees Will Break Their Own All-Time Scoring Record

The Yankees scored 7 runs on opening day. Multiply that number by 162 and you get 1,134 runs in a season. The record for most runs in a season is 1,067 by the 1931 Yankees. Mark is now. That record is toast.

Bryce Harper is the Most Overpaid Player in Sports

Three-hundred thirty million for a guy who went 0-for-3? Yeah, he had a walk and run, but you gotta be kidding me. Phillies fans should have booed him rather than giving him a standing ovation before the game. If only it was winter. He could have been pelted with snowballs.

Jordan Zimmerman is Untouchable

Starting the season because no better option is available, the veteran spun seven innings of one-hit ball, carrying a perfect game through 6.2 of those. The righthander was fiercely economical, needing only 70 pitches to record those 21 outs. Paging Greg Maddux.

PECOTA is Stupid

The big, bad Cubs went out and walloped the Texas Rangers. Javier Baez led an offensive onslaught with two bombs. Does this look like a team that’s going to struggle to get to .500, nerds? Think not.

The Twins are the Class of the AL Central

Jose Berrios outdueled Corey Kluber in a battle of the division’s top contending teams. Every game counts and it’s never too early to worry about the tiebreaker. Has the torch passed in America’s Heartland? Probably.

Mike Trout Has a Bad Contract

The Angels were shut out on Opening Day for the fourth time in franchise history. Where was the $430 million man on that one? Halos brass has to be regretting such a payday.

Adalberto Mondesi Will Set a Triples Record

The young Royal was a blur around the bases in Kansas City’s 5-3 victory and is not on pace for 344 three-baggers. Even with a slight drop-off in production, he’ll hit triple digits. Most exciting player in baseball.

Chris Sale Doesn’t Have It Anymore

The Red Sox ace was touched up for two homers by Tim Beckham of all people. Sale was bounced after three innings and seven runs. World Series hangover? Probably.