PM Roundup: Lea Michele; The AAF Suspends Operations; What Zion Williamson Will Look Like In The NBA

Lea will play Ariel: Lea Michele will play Ariel in the 30th Anniversary “Little Mermaid” concert.

AAF is likely dead: The Alliance of American Football is likely dead as the league announced it would suspend operations on Tuesday.

Zion’s NBA outlook: A detailed look at what Zion Williamson’s NBA future looks like, and how he translates to the next level.

True story: Cavs cheerleader came up to me during ‘96 Knicks game. Said, “Are you Mike Wise from The NY Times? OMG, I read everything you write.” I went to talk to her after game and she blew me off. I walked into locker room. Patrick Ewing looked up and smiled: “April Fools.” — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) April 2, 2019

Australian punters are popular right now in the NFL

The Blue Jays traded Kevin Pillar to the Giants

C.J. Anderson has signed with the Lions

Shaq says Giannis is better than he was

