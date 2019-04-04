Many Think Kevin Durant to New York Knicks is a 'Done Deal'

“Kevin Durant to the New York Knicks” has drawn non-stop discussion since Chris Haynes opened up the discussion back in October. While most NBA experts have chimed in on the topic since then, the buzz has been much stronger over this past week. In fact, the word is this dream pairing could be a done deal.

Bill Simmons told Mike Francesa this thing is so certain that he should “bet the house.” Simmons likely reads as many NBA rumors as any of us, but that level of certainty sure makes it sound as if he too is hearing things.

Bill Simmons, on WFAN with Francesca, says he would “bet the house” on Kevin Durant signing with the Knicks this summer — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) March 27, 2019

Stefan Bondy, of the New York Daily News, really got the sports world talking last week revealing that most of the important people in the NBA, the ones that would know something, believe Durant is, in fact, heading to New York.

It’s hardly groundbreaking at this point, but throughout this season I’ve asked several NBA executives, agents, scouts, assistant coaches about Kevin Durant. Most believe he’s headed to the Knicks. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 29, 2019

Hard to envision them all being wrong, right?

But it doesn’t stop there. Bay Area-connected Ric Bucher told Colin Cowherd that from everything he has heard, Durant to the Knicks is actually “done.”

"From everything I've heard, it's done. Yes, he's leaving… If he so much as gets [the Knicks] into the Conference Finals, he will be beloved there like he never has been at Golden State after 2 Championships."@RicBucher on Kevin Durant's free agency pic.twitter.com/eCHgKQxKTF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 3, 2019

Yesterday, Howard Beck, of Bleacher Report, dropped some more insight into how those around the league see this playing out:

“Rival executives will tell you, without hesitation, that Durant is bound for the Knicks; that Irving is likely to join him; that Leonard likes the Clippers; that Butler might choose the Lakers—unless he chooses the Nets.”

Beck then added that “virtually everyone” believes Durant is leaving the Warriors.

Of course, nobody has heard Durant say the words, “I am going to the Knicks.” But these statements are serious business and even more detailed than the constant, exhausting LeBron-Lakers rumors a year ago. All in all, unless you believe all these NBA insiders are being lied to, the Garden should be as fun as it has been in decades next season.