VIDEO: Auburn Fan Bar Goes Crazy Celebrating Virginia Win, Then Realized Foul Was Called

This bar in Birmingham didnt realize a foul was called. pic.twitter.com/qaTIqYyAV3 — Jake Query (@jakequery) April 7, 2019

A bar in Birmingham exploded joyously thinking that Auburn had advanced to the NCAA Tournament finals after a win over Virginia. Eventually, amidst the jubilation, they realized that a controversial foul had been called on Samir Doughty, putting Kyle Guy on the line for three free throws that he ultimately made.