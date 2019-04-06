VIDEO: Auburn Fan Bar Goes Crazy Celebrating Virginia Win, Then Realized Foul Was Called

NCAAB

A bar in Birmingham exploded joyously thinking that Auburn had advanced to the NCAA Tournament finals after a win over Virginia. Eventually, amidst the jubilation, they realized that a controversial foul had been called on Samir Doughty, putting Kyle Guy on the line for three free throws that he ultimately made.

