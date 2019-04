Some crazy person attacked Bret Hart during his WWE Hall of Fame speech for the Hart Foundation pic.twitter.com/HmGWYGjkIl — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) April 7, 2019

During Bret Hart’s acceptance speech for the Hart Foundation’s WWE Hall of Fame induction, a crazy person rushed the ring and attacked him. The WWE Network feed went black and then panned to the crowd while security removed the attacker, apparently in a rough manner:

That fan that attacked Bret got beat up pretty bad apparently — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 7, 2019

What a bizarre thing for that guy to do. What could possibly have been going through his head?

UPDATE: Here are some more videos, from inside the arena:

Someone from the crowd just ran into the ring and tackled Bret Hart during his WWE Hall of Fame speech. Here’s the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/oZXjnUj2kp — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 7, 2019

UPDATE II: Travis Browne and Dash Wilder pummeled the attacker.