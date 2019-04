Virginia stunned Auburn, 63-62, when Kyle Guy hit three free throws after a controversial foul call with .6 seconds remaining. The foul-or-not-a-foul debate will rage for a long time. What’s clearer is that the Cavaliers caught an enormous break seconds earlier when a double dribble by Ty Jerome went unnoticed by the officials.

“As Ty Jerome brings the ball up the court, he accidentally bumps the ball off his back foot … he then re-possesses this ball with both hands. That ends his dribble.”@GeneSteratore explains a missed double-dribble violation on Ty Jerome near the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/763pV0sXyA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2019

If this is called, Auburn gets the ball back up 2 with precious little time remaining.

There are bad losses and then there is whatever this is. Just brutal.