JuJu Smith-Schuster Blasts Antonio Brown On Twitter

Juju Smith-Schuster saw that former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Antonio Brown took shots at him on Twitter and the young receiver has responded.

Early on Sunday, Brown tweeted: “Keep your emotions off the internet,” then managed to take a shot at Smith-Schuster:

Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

JuJu sent his message right back at him:

Keep your emotions off the internet — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

Then he took direct aim at Brown, who JuJu seemed to always support as a teammate:

All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media? — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

And he finished with a classic Mark Twain quote:

I honestly don’t know anyone who is going to take Brown’s side in this feud. Smith-Schuster is a young, incredibly likable young star while Brown seems like a perpetual malcontent. Brown appears to be jealous that JuJu was named team MVP and lashing out as a result. It’s also clear he started this feud, when Smith-Schuster had done nothing but support him.

Brown is off to Oakland now and got his big payday. He has no reason to take shots at his former teammate. Quite frankly, JuJu handled this perfectly.