It’s Dwyane Wade’s final game in Miami, and the tears are flowing freely. Wade has had an extraordinary career, and he’s earned the admiration of both Heat and basketball fans.

Watch the tribute video the Heat played for Wade before his final game:

Act 3.

@DwyaneWade – We will always be proud to rep your name across our backs. This is, and forever will be, #WadeCounty. #L3GACY pic.twitter.com/JeSZQlPEaN — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 9, 2019

You’ll be missed, Dwyane. Enjoy retirement.