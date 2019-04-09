Answering the 8 Biggest Questions and Bets Ahead of Game of Thrones' Final Season

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is just days away. Here are the answers the eight biggest bets/questions heading into the season:

Who will Arya kill first from her list in the final season of #GameofThrones? Cersei +175

Melisandre +300

The Hound +325

Ilyn Payne +400

Beric Dondarrion +500

The Mountain +1000 pic.twitter.com/vNZzlRO92r — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 8, 2019

We can’t lose Cersei too early. She needs to be around to be hated at least up until The Great War begins. The Moutain at +1000 is the way to go here. Put me down that Arya comes in and saves The Hound by killing The Moutain. Not bad, huh?

Pick: The Mountain +1000.

Which Lannister will die first in #GameOfThrones Season 8? Cersei -115

Jaime +160

Tyrion +250 pic.twitter.com/brAw2xPfCt — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 9, 2019

This is easy, it will be Jaime. It is still shocking that he made it through last season and we should all expect the tension between him and Cersei to continue to grow. Cersei’s days ruling are coming to an end and slaying the King Slayer before he adds a second to his list is how I see this one playing out.

Unless everyone dies, and that may be the case, Tyrion is safe to make it.

Pick: Jamie +160.