PM Roundup: Camila Cabello; Magic Johnson Leaves The Lakers; Are Lakers Better Off Without Magic?

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which will NOT be announcing it is stepping down from The Big Lead in this press conference.

Camila will be Cinderella: Camila Cabello will be starring in a new adaptation of “Cinderella” which will be her on-screen debut.

Magic steps down: Magic Johnson has stepped down as president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers. All the fallout from this should be delicious.

Lakers are better off without Magic: Let’s face it, the Lakers are better off with Magic gone.

Tweet of the Day:

Lakers: "Damn, we falling apart as a franchise." Magic: "No, Y'ALL falling apart. I don't work here anymore." pic.twitter.com/sFs6U2dGbL — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) April 10, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Around the Sports Internet:

Song of the Day: