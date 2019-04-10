PM Roundup: Camila Cabello; Magic Johnson Leaves The Lakers; Are Lakers Better Off Without Magic?

Camila Cabello

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which will NOT be announcing it is stepping down from The Big Lead in this press conference. 

Camila will be Cinderella: Camila Cabello will be starring in a new adaptation of “Cinderella” which will be her on-screen debut.

“All art is dangerous”

♠️

Magic steps down: Magic Johnson has stepped down as president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers. All the fallout from this should be delicious.

Lakers are better off without Magic: Let’s face it, the Lakers are better off with Magic gone.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

