FS1 Signs Ric Bucher, Chris Haynes, And Others as NBA Contributors

Fox Sports has signed Chris Haynes, Ric Bucher, Matt Barnes, and Cuttino Mobley to bolster their FS1 NBA coverage, a spokesperson has confirmed to The Big Lead. They will all be apart of non-exclusive deals with the network.

With the NBA playoffs just days away, the four will be seen across FS1’s daily studio shows and Fox Sports’ digital platforms, but will not just be limited to appearances during the NBA’s postseason.

Both Bucher and Haynes have made national waves from previous appearances on FS1 when discussing Kevin Durant joining the New York Knicks this summer. It was Haynes who brought the potential move to the Knicks to light back in October saying on Undisputed there was a “very good shot” it happens. Just last week, Bucher created a major a talking point across the media landscape calling it a “done deal.”

Haynes, Bucher, Barnes, and Mobley will be joining an NBA roster on FS1 that consists of Chris Broussard, Chris Mannix, and Jim Jackson amongst others. The NBA will be a big part of FS1’s personality-driven shows over the next few months and the move will give them more voices to bring on First Things First, Undisputed, The Herd, and Speak for Yourself.