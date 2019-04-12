Kristin Cavallari on the Time Jay Cutler Saved Her Life By Sucking Really Hard

Very Cavallari is a guilty pleasure for so many, myself included, largely because Jay Cutler is one of the most entertaining human beings to ever be forced to do a reality show by his wife. The former quarterback is the straw that stirs the drink. And apparently, the suction that — it says here — solves the clogged milk duct problem.

Uncommon James founder and demanding boss Kristin Cavallari can be seen in this teaser clip sharing a delightful story about the time Cutler helped her out of a bind.

“I had major clogged [milk] ducts,” she said. “Jay had to get them out for me. … Sucking harder than he’s ever sucked,” she continues amid the astonishment of her pals, adding in a confessional, “And you know what? Saved my life.”

This is the type of conversation that spices up a dinner date. I highly encourage all parents to share literally everything that happens with their bodies with everyone they meet. TMI is dead. Long live AMA.

As for the sucking harder than he’s ever sucked comment, there are three NFL fanbases who might take some issue there.

We are truly blessed that Cutler’s brief flirtation with becoming a Fox analyst petered out. Think of all the delightful entertainment we’d be missing out on. It’s true what they say: when one door closes, another opens.