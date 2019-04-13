Joel Embiid Says Amir Johnson Was Using Phone to Check on Sick Daughter

Quite the hubbub over the last few hours as Joel Embiid and Amir Johnson were seen using a phone while on the bench during Game 1 of their playoff series against the Nets. Everyone has a take on the matter, whether it’s that we’re all being huge hypocrites or that Embiid shouldn’t be on his phone during a playoff loss.

After the game, Embiid said that Johnson was using the phone to check on his daughter, who is “extremely sick.”

Joel Embiid says that Amir Johnson had his phone on the bench because he was checking on his daughter. “She’s extremely sick,” Embiid said. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 13, 2019

Embiid, presumably, was asking Johnson about his daughter, and Johnson showed him the texts he was receiving updating him on her condition.

Hopefully Johnson’s daughter will recover and be in good health soon.