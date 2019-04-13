New Tiger Woods Is Playing Like the Old Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is in contention as we head into the weekend at Augusta. Take a moment to appreciate what that means. In order to do so, take a trip back in time. Pick a moment — any moment — when Woods was down and out, his game looking poor and his health suffering. Think of the times we saw him hobbling, the times we saw him humbled, the times he looked closer to retirement than meaningful golf.

It has been a slow-moving but no less remarkable return to greatness. Questions about his ability to win any tournament again morphed into questions if he could ever win a major. Last year he finished sixth at The Open while playing in the final group and second at the PGA Championship.

The anticipation for a game Big Cat at the Masters, the site of so many of his triumphs, was borderline unbearable. Woods has followed through on all the expectations, hopes, and dreams through two days.

He sits one stroke behind the lead, amid a who’s who leaderboard. He sits there despite not playing his best golf. He sits there despite a shaky intermediate putting game. And he’s there despite a freak incident in which a security guard accidentally delivered a text book slide tackle.

There’s something poetic about this version of Woods — the fallible, human one — contending for another green jacket. He’s no longer the player who lapped the field. He’s grown into that savvy veteran, that wily old sage who chugs along. This transformation goes hand-in-hand with his off-course evolution.

This is a new Tiger, a calmer Tiger. A Tiger who has seemingly learned to enjoy the game much more than in years past. It’s a joy to watch and it’s something many people — including myself — thought they’d never see again.

Woods may do it this weekend. He may win golf’s biggest tournament and complete one of the biggest sports stories of the century. Even if he doesn’t, though, it’s been one hell of a ride.