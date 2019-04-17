Monty Williams Reportedly Lakers First Choice, Might Not Take It

According to Colin Cowherd, it is actually Monty Williams who is the Los Angeles Lakers’ first choice to be their next head coach. Cowherd added that Williams would take the 76ers job if they disappoint in the playoffs over the Lakers opening:

Lakers brass interviewing Monty Williams on East Coast tonight. Told he is Lakers FIRST choice. Also told if Sixers disappoint in playoffs, Monty Williams gets Sixers gig. He will take that over Lakers opening. Therefore opening up LA job for Ty Lue. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) April 17, 2019

This comes as a mild surprise. Ty Lue has been the name that has sounded like the frontrunner for months, but as noted, he may end up getting the job anyway.

Earlier in the week, I wrote that Williams doesn’t strike me as the best fit for the Lakers job. If the Lakers don’t get someone that is just going to sit back and take what LeBron James gives, they will find themselves in yet another layer of dysfunction. Which is why Lue makes the most sense.

Adding all that up, if Williams can end up the Sixers head coach, he should not spend any time even thinking about a move to Los Angeles (during the season).