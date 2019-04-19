Los Angeles Lakers GM to Meet With Tyronn Lue

Tyronn Lue is considered a leading candidate for the now-vacant Lakers coaching job after they parted ways with Luke Walton last week. The organization is in a certain amount of disarray after Magic Johnson’s abrupt resignation, but they are still the Lakers, and they still haveLeBron James.

With all that in mind, it’s not terribly surprising that GM Rob Pelinka is meeting with Lue, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is meeting with coaching candidate Ty Lue today, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 19, 2019

The rumor mill suggests that Lue is being advised to not take job, as is Monty Williams, his main competition for the position at this juncture. It’s certainly a messy situation, but the allure of Los Angeles and the greatest player in the world may prove to be too much for Lue.