New Dan Patrick Show Man Cave Lives Up to the Hype

When Dan Patrick announced a few weeks ago that his longstanding man cave was retiring, tears were shed over the end of a bygone era. Nevertheless, time marches on inexorably, and now that we’ve seen the new one it is understandable why the vaunted DP Show studio was a victim of progress.

The new one, which features street art graffiti of iconic sports figures and moments on large walls surrounding half a football field and basketball court, looks phenomenal. The artist, Ryan Arcy Christenson, did an exceptional job.

The Dan Patrick Show show has, as first reported by The Big Lead, landed on B/R Live. Given the ambitiousness of this studio, it would hardly be surprising to see it land back on linear television relatively soon.