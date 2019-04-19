Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Fantasy Baseball Impact Of Toronto Blue Jays Phenom

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is reportedly set to be called up by the Toronto Blue Jays next week and the baseball world should be thrilled. The soon-to-be rookie should be a fantasy baseball star, so let’s take a look at everything you need to know about the 20-year-old third baseman.

Toronto Blue Jays paid handsomely to land him

The Blue Jays paid a heavy price to land Guerrero during the 2015 international signing period. They forked over a whopping $3.9 million for the 16-year-old version of Guerrero, who at the time ranked as the top prospect available in the international pool. It has paid off as Vlad Jr. has decimated minor league pitching ever since. He was the consensus top prospect in baseball entering the 2019 season.

He has a generational bat

When people talk about “generational” players, they’re talking about guys like Guerrero. He has absolutely annihilated pitching at every level. In 2018, he was incredible. Over four levels in the minor leagues last year (rookie ball through AAA), Vlad Jr. posted a .381 average, .437 on-base percentage, a ridiculous 1.073 OPS, 20 home runs and 78 RBIs in 95 games. Those are just silly numbers. Did I mention he was just 19 at the time?

Over his three-plus years in the minors, Guerrero slashed .331/.415/.531. That’s an OPS of .946. And he’s 20.

Guerrero has elite hit and power tools

Guerrero’s hit tool grades out as an 80 on the 20 to 80 scouting scale. As stated above, that makes him a generational-type hitter. When you watch him at the plate, you realize that’s not hyperbole.

His power grades out at 70, or elite, which was obvious if you saw him annihilate this pitch:

Roll that beautiful Vlad Jr. footage … pic.twitter.com/ONK5QNfgB5 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 18, 2019

His dad is in the Hall of Fame

Obviously, Guerrero’s father is Vladimir Guerrero, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018. Over the course of his 16-year big league career, Vlad Sr. hit .318 with 449 home runs, 1,496 RBIs and 2,590 hits. He was the 2004 American League MVP, a nine-time All-Star and an eight-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Fantasy baseball impact

Sign. Him. Now. If he’s somehow still available in your league, go get him immediately. This kid isn’t coming up to sit on the bench for the Blue Jays, he’s coming up to play. He’ll be penciled in a third base for the next decade in Toronto, unless they move him to designated hitter. He’s a below average fielder but does have a good arm at the corner. Long-term, he’ll probably be a first baseman, but for now lock him in at third and don’t look back. The kid will rake from Day 1.