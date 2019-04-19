Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Will Reportedly Be Called Up By Blue Jays On Tuesday

Baseball fans across the country have been eagerly awaiting the debut of one Vlad Guerrero Jr. He’s been mashing home runs and gaining popularity for a year and a half now. The day has finally come: the Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly planning to call up Guerrero for their Tuesday night game against the Giants.

The Blue Jays have not yet confirmed the move, but the timing makes sense. Guerrero was slated to come up to the big leagues until a minor injury late in spring training. Toronto decided to let him start the year in AAA, where he has crushed it in five games — including one home run that was sent clear out of the stadium.

Finally, we will all be treated to Guerrero’s propensity to smash baseballs on a regular basis. He’s been an internet legend to this point, with videos of his play few and far between while he bounced around Toronto’s minor league affiliates.

Guerrero entered the 2019 season as the consensus No. 1 prospect in all of baseball. It’s not hard to see why. In 2018 he played at four levels and absolutely crushed minor league pitching. He finished the season with a .381 average, a .437 on-base percentage, a ridiculous 1.073 OPS, 20 home runs and 78 RBIs in 95 games.

Baseball fans everywhere can agree that this was a long time coming, and none of us can wait for that first homer that summons memories of his father.