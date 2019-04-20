NBA

VIDEO: Joel Embiid Impressively Roasted Jared Dudley in Postgame Interview

After the 76ers’ Game 4 win over the Nets, Joel Embiid impressively gave us the postgame reaction we all needed when he was asked about Jared Dudley’s actions:

The scuffle involving Dudley and Jimmy Butler will get all the attention, but that is one of the better “first of all” answers I have heard in a while. Often when these NBA players take shots they clearly try too hard. Not this time. Embiid just nonchalantly roasted Dudley and once again elevated himself on the pantheon of trash talkers.

