Nets dad getting his son out of the way of the Nets-Sixers brawl is the real MVP pic.twitter.com/qydnPYnUMP — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 20, 2019

As the brawl involving several players from the Nets and Sixers spilled into the front row of the stands, a father preternaturally sensed what was about to ensue and shielded his son from the carnage. Great job by this guy; the odds of us knowing nearly everything about his life after the media starts following up on this story are sky high. Let’s all hope for the best.

Here’s a zoned-in angle: