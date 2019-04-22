NFL

Russell Wilson Has a New Hairstyle to Go With That Big Contract

By 1 hour ago

By:

Russell Wilson is not the highest-paid player in the NFL. This new status has paid immediate dividends in the personality department. First it was the snuggly live video next to wife Ciara. Now, it’s a new hairstyle, also compliments of Ciara.

Genuinely happy for this guy. It’s like when a high schooler goes away to camp and comes back the next year as a totally new person. Who knows what he’ll do next?

Stand-up comedy? A Weekend-like solo album? His own clothing line?

Sky is really the limit here and nothing’s off the table.

