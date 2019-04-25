Charley Casserly Says He Has Big Dwayne Haskins News But Won't Tell Anyone What It Is

NFL fans are being bombarded with news, notes, half-truths, smokescreens, and rumors during the final furious hours before the draft. These people are insatiable, hungry for any nuggets. Like baby birds when mom returns to the nest, their beaks open, ready to receive.

But what the hell are they to do with what NFL Network insider Charley Casserly is doing as it pertains to Dwayne Haskins? Appearing afternoon, the insider teased some juicy news, then refused to give the actual news.

Charley Casserly just snuck something about "Dwayne Haskins. Big surprise coming tonight." on NFL Network. Wouldn't elaborate. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 25, 2019

He was asked by @AndrewSiciliano to expound on it. Called it a teaser but did claim to know the full extent of what was coming just didn't want to reveal it. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 25, 2019

This is a sucky thing to do and it serves one person: the person ostensibly hoarding the news for retroactive credit when something happens later. The person hoping the foreplay will be forgotten if the action is never consummated.

A big surprise may or may not be coming in the Dwayne Haskins department tonight. It may or may not be what Casserly alluded to here.

It’d be great if, in the future, access and information merchants could either report news when it’s ready to report or not do mid-market radio teases with no intention of ever paying them off.