Tyreek Hill Should Be Banned Indefinitely From the NFL If Tape is True

A taped conversation of Tyreek Hill and his fiancee was just released by KCTV5 in Kansas City, and the details of it are horrifying. The couple was investigated over an incident in which Hill’s three-year-old son suffered a broken arm; the DA declined to press charges but opined that a crime had occurred, they just couldn’t figure out who was culpable.

These snippets of the tape are what is going to especially stand out:

In the recording, Crystal says her son said "Daddy did it." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 25, 2019

Crystal Espinal: "Then why does he say, 'Daddy did it.'? Why?" Tyreek HIll: "He says Daddy does a lot of things." Crystal Espinal: "A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) April 25, 2019

Crystal Espinal: "He is terrified of you. And you say that he respects you, but it's not respect." Tyreek Hill: "He respects me." Crystal: "He is terrified of you." Hill: "You need to be terrified of me, too, bitch. That's why you can't keep a fucking man." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) April 25, 2019

When you couple this story with Hill’s history of punching and choking his girlfriend in 2015 when he was at Oklahoma State, the NFL absolutely has to banish him for at least this season and perhaps re-evaluate a year from now. There is precedent for this — Adrian Peterson was suspended for the remainder of the 2014 season after hitting his son with a switch. In court, Peterson pled no contest to misdemeanor reckless assault.

While Hill reportedly denied that it was him who broke his son’s arm, if this tape is accurate and he did indeed threaten his fiancee, there is no way he should play in this upcoming season.