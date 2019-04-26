REPORT: Josh Rosen Close to Being Traded to Miami Dolphins

According to Pro Football Talk, the Miami Dolphins are close to a deal for Josh Rosen in exchange for the 48th overall pick. The deal might even be tentatively done.

Multiple sources say the Dolphins are close to a deal for QB Josh Rosen, and that a deal may actually be tentatively done. Arizona would get pick No. 48 from Miami. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 26, 2019

At first glance, if this gets done, the Dolphins come away as the winners. After drafting Kyler Murray, Arizona had no choice, but receiving that pick for a player they spent the 10th pick on just a year ago is not something worth bragging about. Rosen has the ability to be a major upgrade at the position for the Dolphins.

Earlier today, Rosen unfollowed the Cardinals on both Instagram and Twitter.