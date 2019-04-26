REPORT: Josh Rosen Close to Being Traded to Miami Dolphins

According to Pro Football Talk, the Miami Dolphins are close to a deal for Josh Rosen in exchange for the 48th overall pick. The deal might even be tentatively done.
At first glance, if this gets done, the Dolphins come away as the winners. After drafting Kyler Murray, Arizona had no choice, but receiving that pick for a player they spent the 10th pick on just a year ago is not something worth bragging about. Rosen has the ability to be a major upgrade at the position for the Dolphins.
Earlier today, Rosen unfollowed the Cardinals on both Instagram and Twitter.
Comments