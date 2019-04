Josh Rosen has been traded to the Miami Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter.

Arizona is trading Josh Rosen to Miami, per spruce. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2019

Schefter added the details:

Cardinals traded a 2020 fifth-round pick and QB Josh Rosen to Miami for the 62nd overall pick. With that pick, the Cardinals are selecting WR Andy Isabella. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2019

Mike Florio reported earlier the deal was close.

Rosen played in 14 games in 2018, and completed just 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He finished dead last in the NFL in both passer rating (66.7) and Total QBR (25.9).