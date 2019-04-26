Criminal Case Against Tyreek Hill And Fiancee Reopened After Audio Recording Release

Tyreek Hill and Crystal Espinal could now face criminal charges for child abuse involving their three-year-old. The case had been closed with no charges earlier in the week, but after an audio recording was leaked to the media on Thursday night, the case has reportedly been reopened.

Kansas City CBS affiliate KCTV5 obtained a recording during which the Kansas City Chiefs receiver and Espinal discussed their three-year-old’s broken arm. The recording was disturbing to say the least and the Chiefs suspended him from all team activities within hours.

KCTV5 says it shared the audio with Johnson County prosecutor Steve Howe, and he is currently reviewing it.

Hill currently has a “no-contact” order with his son, and both parents have lost custody of their son. Espinal is only allowed supervised visits at this point.

This isn’t Hill’s first brush with domestic violence. In 2014, police in Stillwater, Oklahoma arrested him on complaints that he assaulted Espinal while she was pregnant. Espinal — then his girlfriend — alleged he threw her around, punched her in the face, then sat on her, repeatedly punched her in the stomach and choked her. Oklahoma State kicked him off the team as a result, and he pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation.