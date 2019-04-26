Tyreek Hill Suspended By Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has been suspended from all team activities by the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs made the announcement shortly after the conclusion of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Before the draft kicked off Thursday night, an audio recording of Hill and his fiancee Crystal Espinal went public. The recording was disturbing, as Hill and Espinal discussed their three-year-old son’s broken arm.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach announced Hill would not participate in team activities for the “foreseeable future.” He had the following to say about the recording:

“Earlier this evening we were made aware of the audio between Tyreek and Crystal. We were made aware of this information in real time, just like the general public. “We were deeply disturbed by what we heard and were deeply concerned. Obviously we have great concern for Crystal. We are greatly concerned for Tyreek, but our main focus and main concern is with the young child. “We will make the right decision regarding Tyreek Hill.”

This isn’t Hill’s run-in with police and domestic violence. In 2014, police in Stillwater, Oklahoma arrested him on complaints that he assaulted Espinal while she was pregnant. She alleged he threw her around, punched her in the face, then sat on her, repeatedly punched her in the stomach and choked her. Oklahoma State kicked him off the team as a result, and he pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

The Chiefs made the right decision here. They had to do something and short of releasing Hill, this was the only move available. In fact, he might be released in the coming days as more information comes out.