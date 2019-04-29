5 Thoughts on Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3: We Know Nothing

Here are five thoughts on the Battle of Winterfell that took place in Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3. Includes spoilers of last night’s episode:

We don’t need to know any more about the White Walkers

If the Night King and his army are dead for good, I have some doubts; it would likely mean what we know about the creatures is all we will know. Which, based on reactions, is not enough for most people. However, we really don’t need to know anything more about them. We know how they were created, the moment it happened, how to kill them, their fate, and thanks to Bran, what they were after. This story was never about them. It has always been about Jon Snow and his path. The White Walkers were never anything more than a step toward whatever the reason is the Lord of Light brought Jon back to life.

Sure, it would have been cool if the Night King was Rhaegar Targaryen or someone with a history, but it wasn’t needed.