PM Roundup: Genie Bouchard; Tua Tagovailoa Favored To Go No. 1; James Harden Can Barely See

Genie Bouchard

PM Roundup: Genie Bouchard; Tua Tagovailoa Favored To Go No. 1; James Harden Can Barely See

PM Roundup

PM Roundup: Genie Bouchard; Tua Tagovailoa Favored To Go No. 1; James Harden Can Barely See

By 1 hour ago

By: |

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants to thank you for the memories.

Genie is chillin’ in Miami: Genie Bouchard is taking an extended break from tennis due to injury, but in the meantime she’s hanging out in Miami. It seems like it’s going well.

View this post on Instagram

Grateful for this life

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

View this post on Instagram

housewife vibes

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

Tua favored to go No. 1: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is favored to be the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Harden can’t see: James Harden says he can barely see after suffering an injury to his eye during Tuesday night’s loss to the Warriors.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Shaq Threatened To Knock Charles Barkley Out And Ernie Johnson Almost Died Laughing

Dean Ambrose Reverts Name to Jon Moxley, AEW Next?

NBA Mock Draft: Duke Stars And a Big Surprise in the Top Five

Bryce Harper: I’d Boo Me Too

Around the Sports Internet:

A full 2019 Kentucky Derby preview

Tyrann Mathieu is really disappointed in Tyreek Hill

Joe Lacob wants Draymond Green to stay with the Warriors “forever”

Isaiah Crowell reportedly tore his Achilles tendon

Song of the Day:

, , , , PM Roundup

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home