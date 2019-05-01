PM Roundup: Genie Bouchard; Tua Tagovailoa Favored To Go No. 1; James Harden Can Barely See

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants to thank you for the memories.

Genie is chillin’ in Miami: Genie Bouchard is taking an extended break from tennis due to injury, but in the meantime she’s hanging out in Miami. It seems like it’s going well.

Tua favored to go No. 1: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is favored to be the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Harden can’t see: James Harden says he can barely see after suffering an injury to his eye during Tuesday night’s loss to the Warriors.

Tweet of the Day:

Kevin Durant Playoff Scoring Average Before "im Kevin Durant, you know who i am": 22.0 PPG Kevin Durant Playoff Scoring Average After "im Kevin Durant, you know who i am": 38.3 PPG — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 1, 2019

