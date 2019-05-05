Donald Trump Tweets Disappointment Over Kentucky Derby DQ Win By Country House

Whether you love him or hate him as a politician, Donald Trump made a good point on Twitter about the outcome of the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

By now, most of you have heard what happened at Churchill Downs during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby yesterday. If you haven’t, here’s a synopsis: Maximum Security crossed the finish line first after leading wire-to-wire. A rider objected that Maximum Security cut off his horse impeded several others. After a lengthy review, Maximum Security was disqualified from the race and Country House was named the winner.

An explanation of the historic inquiry ruling that disqualified Maximum Security, making Country House the @KentuckyDerby winner. pic.twitter.com/YZqqn4ucbJ — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 4, 2019

It was a controversial decision never seen before in Kentucky Derby history. So, of course, the king of controversy had to get involved and offer his thoughts the morning after the race.

The Kentuky Derby decision was not a good one. It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby – not even close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

The fact is, Trump is right about one thing: The best horse did not win the Derby. Maximum Security got out ahead of the pack in sloppy conditions and controlled the race from start to finish. He put on an initial burst of speed to jump out ahead and when the other horses made a change heading into final straightaway, Maximum Security turned on the afterburners and pulled away from the competition.

Did he bump into a few other horses on the way? Yes. Does that mean he wasn’t the best horse? No.

Maximum Security’s performance across 1.25 miles was impressive, but not perfect enough to get a rose blanket placed over him. Now he’s got the President backing him. Not sure if that’s a good or bad thing for his future, but it is another layer of security for a horse that needs it right now.